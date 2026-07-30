Watch: Coenen Brothers' Vlog from Southwick National, Where Sacha Broke His Collarbone and Still Won

Watch as the boys show you a behind-the-scenes week in America, featuring James Stewart, Aldon Baker, Frankie Latham from KTM, and more!

Text from Coenen Brothers YouTube:

An unforgettable trip to Florida! 🐊

Join us for an incredible adventure in Florida, USA, with the Coenen brothers! Despite racing with a broken collarbone, Sacha put on an unbelievable performance and took the victory through pure determination and grit. 💪🏆

We also had the chance to meet motocross legend James Stewart and visit the famous Gatorland, where we got up close with Florida's iconic alligators.

🎥 In this video:

🇺🇸 Our trip to Florida

🏆 Sacha's incredible win with a broken collarbone

🤝 Meeting James Stewart

🐊 Exploring Gatorland

🎬 Behind-the-scenes and the best moments of the trip

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