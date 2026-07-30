Stop by the Racer X Trailer Next Week to Get Free '26 LLMX Event Sticker, Buy LLMX PSD Underwear and New T-Shirts
If you are attending the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch next week, be sure to stop by our Racer X trailer to subscribe or renew to Racer X Illustrated for $35 and receive a FREE pair of 2026 LLMX PSD Underwear. Supplies are limited and we will likely run out by the end of the week, so make sure you get there early!
Plus, make sure to pick up your FREE event sticker!
You can also pick up some of our Limited Edition 2026 LLMX T-shirts. These will only be available down at Loretta's.
As always, we will have the rest of Racer X Brand merchandise available as well. Shade hats, socks, T-shirts, OGIO backpacks, sunglasses, koozies, and more.
Trailer hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday, August 1, through Saturday August 9. We will be located near the finish line arch and Monster Energy Viewing platform. See you at The Ranch!