Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 2
News
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 3
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Aug 8
News
Full Schedule

Stop by the Racer X Trailer Next Week to Get Free '26 LLMX Event Sticker, Buy LLMX PSD Underwear and New T-Shirts

July 30, 2026, 2:30pm
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

If you are attending the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch next week, be sure to stop by our Racer X trailer to subscribe or renew to Racer X Illustrated for $35 and receive a FREE pair of 2026 LLMX PSD Underwear. Supplies are limited and we will likely run out by the end of the week, so make sure you get there early!

Plus, make sure to pick up your FREE event sticker!

You can also pick up some of our Limited Edition 2026 LLMX T-shirts. These will only be available down at Loretta's. 

As always, we will have the rest of Racer X Brand merchandise available as well. Shade hats, socks, T-shirts, OGIO backpacks, sunglasses, koozies, and more.

Trailer hours are 8 a.m. to  5 p.m. starting Saturday, August 1, through Saturday August 9. We will be located near the finish line arch and Monster Energy Viewing platform. See you at The Ranch!

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