Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 2
News
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 3
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Aug 8
News
Full Schedule

Watch: 2026 Loretta Lynn's Preview

July 30, 2026, 1:00pm
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

Weege Show Wednesday? Not quite. Jason Weigandt dials in his BFF Kevin Kelly for the Floracing.com preview for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Weege and Kevin (founder of the DMXS Radio podcast and now his Winner's Take Y'll podcast) have been part of the announcing crew at the ranch for nearly 25 years. Do they actually know anything? We'll see!

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