Weege Show Wednesday? Not quite. Jason Weigandt dials in his BFF Kevin Kelly for the Floracing.com preview for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Weege and Kevin (founder of the DMXS Radio podcast and now his Winner's Take Y'll podcast) have been part of the announcing crew at the ranch for nearly 25 years. Do they actually know anything? We'll see!

Presented by Flo Racing, get 15% off with code: https://flosports.sjv.io/c/7512417/39...

Check out Osburnoffroad.com and https://wossnerpistons.com/