In a recent interview Herlings and this writer completed, the Dutchman stated, of being in possession of the red plate, “I know I have the red plate right now, but I also know that it doesn’t really mean anything and that I have to keep performing like this for the last six rounds.” Herlings then spoke further about his red plate mindset.

“My mindset is to keep going every single race. I’m not looking at a championship. I just want to perform every weekend as good as I can. Especially in the upcoming races because you see that Lucas, with a 68-point lead, he was already everyone’s champion. But you see how quick things turn around in eight days. He went from plus 61 points to minus 49 points. You have to keep being focused and fight for every single point because eventually you might end up needing them, you know? I’ve had bad luck so many times, man. That’s a tough pill to swallow. I was in the World Championship lead three or four times in the past. Twice I was leading it with around 100 to 150 points, and one time I was leading with over sixty points and I got hurt. Should of, would of, could have… I should have won four or five more championships, but I never got to that point. Yeah, it’s part of racing, man. It can be cruel.”

With six Grands Prix yet to be run at Flanders, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, China, and Australia before the big velvet curtain drops on everything in late September, Herlings weighed in on how he’ll approach it all.

“I’m just going to approach the races like every single race I have approached all season long. Just go out there and be consistent and try to stay healthy and try to be smart. An accident or crash or injury can always happen, but try to make the risk as small as possible. I want to just try to go out and win. I’ve won a lot of the last few races. I won the last two. In the last five or six GPs, I’ve just missed out on one. Yeah, I’m feeling good and I’m feeling comfortable and I’m feeling confident. Yeah, I just want to try and keep winning!”

All things considered, Jeffrey Herlings is quite positive and comfortable with his Honda HRC Petronas surroundings. A profound move coming at such a late point in his seventeen-year racing career, thus far it’s all worked out quite well for the flying Dutchman.

“Oh yeah, it’s been lovely,” enthused Herlings. “Besides some of the mechanical problems that I’ve had along the way, everything has been going really good. I really enjoy my time with the team and I’m feeling really good with the team. They work their asses off every single time. The HRC side and also the Japanese, they work their butts off. They work so hard and try to keep providing me with better product, better material, faster bikes, and faster engines. Yeah, it has been going really good. I’ve got zero regrets of making the move after seventeen years in orange at KTM. I’m happy I did it. Yeah, I’ve got no regrets.

“It’s a big change being at Honda,” furthered Herlings. “Coming from working with Austrians and working with Japanese, they’re way different. They’re different in different ways. Not everything is better, but a lot of things are better. Some things are a bit different and you have to get used to. In Austria, for example, things go way quicker and they are taking more risk, while the Japanese are making sure everything is really, really dialed-in before they do any racing with their product. The development might take a little bit longer, but they are really sure of what they are doing and they’re very, very respectful people. It’s just way different. Their culture is different. It’s good fun, man. I really appreciate their hard work and I really enjoy it.”

Despite achieving so much on a global level throughout his spectacular career and really having nothing else left to prove, can Herlings once again nail down an MXGP World Championship in 2026?

“Yeah, my last championship was in 2021,” said Herlings. “2023 and 2024, both times, I was quite close. It’s been a hell of a ride. I want to just keep fighting and keep trying. I think the main thing is to just not get hurt. It’s a risky sport and things happen really quick and we just try not to get hurt. Yeah, it would mean the world after achieving so much in the championship, it would be super-sick to win it again, dude.”

Main image courtesy of Honda/Bavo Swijgers