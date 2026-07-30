Herlings (MXGP) and Farres (MX2) in Points Lead as Lommel Hosts MXGP of Flanders This Weekend

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

THE SERIOUS SAND SPECTACLE AWAITS THIS WEEKEND FOR THE MXGP OF FLANDERS

LOMMEL (Flanders, Belgium) – For the first time in nearly two full months, the MXGP elite will need their full range of sand riding skills as the notoriously deep Stedelijk Motocrossterrain Lommel circuit hosts round 14 of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championships for the MXGP of Flanders, the only round this year within Belgium, the most successful nation in Motocross Grand Prix history!

This will be the 24th GP event held here since 1990, not counting two historic Nations events in 1981 and 2012, on what is now one of the most heavily-used test venues within the European centre of the sport. Many teams are based nearby, including some whose workshops literally border the circuit fences! Despite the familiarity with this venue, everybody knows that it never digs out deeper than on Grand Prix weekend!

Jeffrey Herlings is the joint most successful rider around Lommel with four GP victories, and he will be hoping to break the tie with Jorge Prado this weekend! He has regained the red plate in the MXGP World Championship for Honda HRC Petronas after scoring his seventh GP win of the season last weekend at Loket, and looks to be in fine form with a 49-point lead over Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen, whose fitness for his home GP, which he won last year, is in doubt at the time of writing.

Romain Febvre, who battled hard with Coenen for a race win here last year for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, is only 25 points behind the Belgian and keen to move ahead of him in the standings. There are seven, or maybe eight, former GP winners at this venue lining up in the stellar MXGP category this weekend!