FloRacing Set to Bring Unprecedented Value and Exposure to Loretta’s and American Motocross Majors

On the heels of its newly established partnership, MX Sports and FloSports, the world’s leading digital platform for underserved sports, are set to bring unprecedented value and exposure to the sport of motocross through the 2027 racing season through the FloRacing subscription service and the complementary free FloRacing 24/7 streaming channel. The highlight of the partnership for the 2026 season will culminate next week, with the 45th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented by AMSOIL from Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, August 4-8.

FloRacing boasts the world’s largest grassroots motorsports portfolio, providing coverage of more than 1,800 racing events each calendar year, featuring everything from NASCAR to short track, sprint cars and dirt, to drag racing, late model, and more. Motocross will be the newest addition to the dynamic lineup, where the world’s most high-profile amateur events will be showcased. Known as the American Motocross Majors and the Grand Championship, this collection of events is comprised of the MotoPlayground Spring A Ding Ding and Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross in March, the Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross in June, the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in August, the MotoPlayground Race at Ponca City in late September/early October, and Thor Mini O’s in November. Adding to this marquee lineup will be the “Road to Loretta’s” with the AMA Amateur & Youth Regional Championships in May & June.

“For the first time ever, the world’s largest and most highly regarded amateur motocross events will be streamed live to millions of households across the United States and around the world,” said Tim Cotter, Director, MX Sports. “This is truly a groundbreaking opportunity for the sport that will usher in a new era for amateur racing, with unprecedented levels of exposure. Amateur motocross is the sport’s proving ground, where the stars of the future are born, and for the first time both established fans and new viewers from across the globe will have the opportunity to witness their ascension.”

With world renowned events like the Chili Bowl Nationals, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and Gateway Dirt Nationals, FloRacing is not only well-versed in providing coverage of the biggest events in grassroots motorsports, it is also the go-to resource for lesser-known must-see races. The influence and contributions of FloRacing are evident through its partnerships with some of motorsports’ biggest names like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, and Kyle Larson, among others.

A FloRacing subscription provides access to not only the 19 events that make up the American Motocross Majors, Grand Championship, and Road to Loretta’s, but also the nearly 2,000 additional motorsports events featured through the service, including the 13 round Progressive Grand National Cross-Country Racing Series (GNCC).

As if that wasn’t enough, FloRacing subscribers also receive access to more than 55,000 live events across the FloSports network covering college sports, hockey, wrestling, grappling, cheerleading, and more than 25 different sports.

New FloRacing subscriptions start at a monthly price of $39.99, but a strategically timed promotional discount is currently available for annual subscribers, which breaks down to $12.99 per month (8 months “free”).