Qualifying Crash Keeps Caden Dudney Out for Washougal National Motos

Dudney qualified ninth overall at the Washougal round over the weekend but was not able to race the motos, following a crash in qualifying.

The Yamaha post-race release said the following on Dudney:

Caden Dudney showed speed from the start of the day, but unfortunately had a crash in qualifying. As a precaution, the decision was made that it was best for Dudney to shift his focus to Unadilla and sit out the Washougal National.

Dudney has five top-ten moto finishes in his 14 moto starts this season and sits 15th in the 250 Class championship standings through the first eight rounds. The championship has two weekends off then heads to the two tracks Dudney raced as a freshly turned 16-year-old rookie last year (Unadilla and Budds Creek).

At the 2025 Unadilla National, Dudney was running inside the top five in both motos before finishing 7-13 for 11th overall in his rookie debut. How will the second go round at Unadilla go for the now 17-year-old?

Caden Dudney's 2026 Pro Motocross Results