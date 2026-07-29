Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 2
News
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 3
News
Upcoming
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
Sat Aug 8
News
Full Schedule

Qualifying Crash Keeps Caden Dudney Out for Washougal National Motos

July 29, 2026, 12:00pm
Qualifying Crash Keeps Caden Dudney Out for Washougal National Motos
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Caden Dudney has seen both the highs and the lows in his first full year of racing the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has finished on the podium and also had bike problems and crashes keep him from finishing motos. 

Unfortunately, the big crash off the first 250 moto start at the Spring Creek National ended Dudney's day early. Luckily, he was not injured and was able to lineup for the Washougal National.

Dudney qualified ninth overall at the Washougal round over the weekend but was not able to race the motos, following a crash in qualifying. 

The Yamaha post-race release said the following on Dudney:

Caden Dudney showed speed from the start of the day, but unfortunately had a crash in qualifying. As a precaution, the decision was made that it was best for Dudney to shift his focus to Unadilla and sit out the Washougal National.

Dudney has five top-ten moto finishes in his 14 moto starts this season and sits 15th in the 250 Class championship standings through the first eight rounds. The championship has two weekends off then heads to the two tracks Dudney raced as a freshly turned 16-year-old rookie last year (Unadilla and Budds Creek).

At the 2025 Unadilla National, Dudney was running inside the top five in both motos before finishing 7-13 for 11th overall in his rookie debut. How will the second go round at Unadilla go for the now 17-year-old?

Caden Dudney's 2026 Pro Motocross Results

Caden Dudney

Caden Dudney

Des Moines, IA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
42
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 18, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
20
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 11, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 4, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 20, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 13, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
25
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250June 6, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 30, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Caden Dudney at the 2025 Unadilla National, his first pro race ever.
Caden Dudney at the 2025 Unadilla National, his first pro race ever. Mitch Kendra

 

Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted