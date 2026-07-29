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Eli Tomac on Washougal: "It was a tough day…we will do what we can to keep improving”

July 29, 2026, 3:00pm
Eli Tomac on Washougal:
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

For his standards, Eli Tomac’s Washougal National was nothing to write home about.

In just his second race back in action after the first lap crash at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener, Tomac finished 14-14 for 14th overall.     
In the first moto, Tomac is credited with being in 31st at the holeshot line, gaining 17 positions before finishing 14th. In moto two, he is noted as going from 22nd to 14th.

Tomac’s ninth 450 Pro Motocross start at Washougal was his worst, actually his first non-podium finish. Again, this is just his second race back and his second full Pro Motocross race day on his KTM 450 SX-F. Tomac has finished 9-12-14-14 in his four motos back but now has two weekends off before the August 15 Unadilla National.

The four-time 450 Pro Motocross Champion podiumed three of the final four rounds to finish off the 2025 season—can he finish this season on a strong note, too?

Here is what the post-race KTM press release said on Eli Tomac:

Four-time 450MX champion Eli Tomac made his third Pro Motocross appearance of 2026 at Washougal, qualifying seventh on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. He recorded 14th in Moto 1 before adding another 14th-place result in the second race, with the 33-year-old continuing to build valuable race mileage ahead of the final three rounds.

Eli Tomac:
"It was a tough day at Washougal with a couple of tough motos, but we made it through the weekend healthy, which was important. Now, we will do what we can to keep improving with these next two weeks off and try to be better at the next race." 

Eli Tomac's Washougal National Results

Eli Tomac

Eli Tomac

Cortez, CO United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
14
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 25, 2026 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 19, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 23, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 24, 2021 Kawasaki KX450
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 27, 2019 Kawasaki KX450
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 28, 2018 Kawasaki KX450F
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 29, 2017 Kawasaki KX450F
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 23, 2016 Kawasaki KX450F
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 26, 2014 Honda CRF450R
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