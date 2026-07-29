1. Hunter Lawrence Takes Control

Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence took home his fifth win of the season and first ever win at Washougal. He and Jett stayed in California to test and find a hard packed setup in preparation for their “worst” track, and it paid off. At the post-race press conference, Hunter talked about the pre-race chatter about their struggles in the Pacific Northwest saying, “That was the talk of the week, right? This was Haiden’s track and this wasn’t our best track, so it was unreal to go 1-2.”

Hunter kept Jett in check moto one but was unable to make much of a run on little bro as the duo put over 40 seconds on Jorge Prado in third. Moto two was a replay of last weekend as Jett handed the win to Hunter moments after seemingly having the win in the bag. With Jett’s penalty, Hunter extended his lead to 12 points. Although it’s unlikely the two of them go one-two every moto the rest of the season, it is very possible. They have a clear advantage on the field and if things were to play out that way, one more moto win with an overall, or two more moto wins would win him the title.

2. More Costly Mistakes from Jettson

Jett Lawrence has been showing signs of riding like his old self over the past couple weeks but has not been able to seal the deal. He has gifted Hunter two wins in a row and several points in the process. With three rounds to go, Jett has very little room for error if he wants to take home his third 450 Pro Motocross Championship. He was notably frustrated after the race saying, “We just have to try and win everything here going out, so we’ll see how that goes.”

To add insult to injury, Lawrence was also penalized one position for accelerating off track. So, yeah, had he held on for the moto win he still would have lost the moto and overall, but those two points could loom big come Ironman. Some will say he was rushing to get back on the track to keep Haiden Deegan behind him, but Jett explained his side of the story after the race explaining, “I didn’t really gain much time, and that section is pretty fast, so I did not want to come on and be going way slower and get a$$-packed, you know? So, I gave it a little gas to get on, but obviously the AMA didn’t like that.”

It is very strange seeing Jett in this position and making costly mistakes, but maybe the three weeks off will be what he needs to take another step forward with his ankle and find some additional comfort that enables him to end the championship on a dominant run.