Lachlan Turner (WMX), Dylan Walsh (MX2), and More Announced as Wild Card Entries for MXGP of Australia Finale
The following press release is from Infont Moto Racing:
MXGP OF AUSTRALIA PRESENTED BY SITZLER CONFIRMS 2026 WILDCARD RIDERS FOR DARWIN
DARWIN (Australia) – A mix of Aussie and international stars are preparing to take on the world’s best at the MXGP of Australia presented by Sitzler in Darwin from September 18-20.
Four Australians, Japan’s Souya Nakajima and British-born New Zealander Dylan Walsh will compete as wildcards in the top-flight MXGP class at the final round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship in the Top End, all eager to make their mark on the demanding Hidden Valley track.
The wildcards are as follows:
- Jacob Sweet, Vic KTM
- Cooper Holroyd, NSW, Honda
- Ryley Fitzpatrick, Qld, KTM
- Souya Nakajima, Japan, Yamaha
- Rhys Budd, Qld, Honda
- Dylan Walsh, Vic KTM
All six MXGP wildcards are drawn from the 2026 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX), with Walsh and two-time Japanese 250cc champion Nakajima competing in the MX2 class and the balance in MX1.
Walsh, whose extensive international experience also includes appearances in the FIM Motocross World Championship and FIM Motocross of Nations, is equal third in the MX2 class ahead of the ProMX grand finale in Queensland on August 1-2.
Meanwhile, recent injuries have put dents in the MX1 campaigns of Sweet and Holroyd – who were both MXGP wildcards in Darwin last year – but Budd and Fitzpatrick have been piling on the pressure to the distributor-backed riders.
Budd, in particular, has turned heads with a successful mid-season switch from MX2 to MX1, and is an impressive 10th in the standings after a brace of solid performances.
Tourism and Events NT CEO, Suzana Bishop: “The MXGP of Australia continues to deliver world‑class racing and the uniquely Territory atmosphere fans love. The return of our wildcard riders and the MA Motocross State Challenge showcases the strength of Australian talent and the pathways we’re building for emerging riders. We’re proud to once again be hosting the final round of the World Championship right here in Darwin and can’t wait to see Hidden Valley come alive in September.”
Six rounds remain in the 2026 MXGP world title, with Honda HRC Petronas’ Jeffrey Herlings the current leader after recent injury woes for Belgian firebrand Red Bull KTM Factory’s Lucas Coenen has seen him come back to the pack. Defending champion Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre also remains in contention, with Darwin again set to host an epic championship-deciding finale.
In MX2, five local wildcards will compete in the hotly contested class. With the MX2 world championship set for a blockbuster finale at Hidden Valley, the Australian charge will be led by KTM star Byron Dennis who is currently running third in the MX2 class of the ProMX Championship.
Dennis was a MX2 wildcard at the 2025 MXGP of Australia, finishing just outside the top 10 in both races. Deacon Paice (KTM) also joined Dennis in Darwin last year, and he too will return to the Top End in 2026.
It’ll again be Australia versus the star-studded internationals at the final round of the 2026 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Darwin.
Nine Australian wildcards will compete in the MXGP of Australia presented by Sitzler, and in addition, American hard-charger Lachlan Turner, who currently leads the ProMX title after a flawless season, will be making her first appearance in Darwin.
For more information on the MXGP of Australia, including the three-day program and ticketing options, visit mxgpaustralia.com.au.
Related: Dennis to lead MX2 wildcard charge at 2026 MXGP of Australia
Related: Aussie women taking on the world in 2026 MXGP of Australia
Related: MA Motocross State Challenge returning to MXGP of Australia in 2026
Related: 2026 MXGP of Australia to unleash three massive days of racing
2026 MXGP OF AUSTRALIA WILDCARDS
MXGP
- Jacob Sweet, Vic, KTM
- Cooper Holroyd, NSW, Honda
- Ryley Fitzpatrick, Qld, KTM
- Souya Nakajima, Japan, Yamaha
- Rhys Budd, Qld, Honda
- Dylan Walsh, Vic, KTM
MX2
- Deacon Paice, WA, KTM
- Byron Dennis, NSW, KTM
- Riley Burgess, NSW, KTM
- Thomas O’Neill, Qld, Yamaha
- Jet Alsop, Qld, Honda
WMX
- Madi Simpson, Qld, Yamaha
- Lachlan Turner, USA, Yamaha
- Sienna Giudice, NSW, KTM
- Felicity Shrimpton, Qld, Yamaha
- Darci Whalley, Qld, Honda
- Leah Rimbas, WA, KTM
- Makayla Rimbas, WA, Honda
- Samantha Macarthur, NSW, Husqvarna
- Emma Milesevic, Vic, Yamaha
- Stephanie Turnbull, Qld, GASGAS