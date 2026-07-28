When you're on the move after a first turn crash...sometimes you've just got to send it! In the process of going from 30th to eight in 250 moto one, Julien Beaumer ran down Dilan Schwartz, made the pass but in the process almost lost the rear end! Going 8-5 for sixth overall on the day and keeping him in the title hunt are all reasons why JuJu gets the Save of the Day.

Film: Peacock

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

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