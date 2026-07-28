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Watch: Julien Beaumer's Near Crash While Charging Through Field in First 250 Moto at Washougal National

July 28, 2026, 1:00pm
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

When you're on the move after a first turn crash...sometimes you've just got to send it! In the process of going from 30th to eight in 250 moto one, Julien Beaumer ran down Dilan Schwartz, made the pass but in the process almost lost the rear end! Going 8-5 for sixth overall on the day and keeping him in the title hunt are all reasons why JuJu gets the Save of the Day. 

Film: Peacock
Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

Save of the Day is brought to you by MIPS, a world leader in helmet-based safety and the company behind the Mips® safety system, trusted by helmet brands across a wide range of applications — from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction work. Used by riders of all skill levels and found in helmets from many of the top brands on the market today. Spot the difference, look for the yellow dot, and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.

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