At the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), it was Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) taking the MXGP overall win with Guillem Farres (Triumph) leading the way in MX2.

Herlings took the overall win over Tom Vialle (Honda) and 2025 Champion Romain Febvre (Kawasaki). Lucas Coenen (KTM) was still feeling the effects from his Great Britain qualifying crash and he did not finish the Saturday qualifying race and then withdrew from the motos on Sunday morning. Now, Herlings takes over the championship standings.

In MX2, Guillem Farres (Triumph) took the overall win over Camden McLellan (Triumph) and Karlis Reisulis (Yamaha). Farres continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the six podium finishers below.

Here are two really good quotes from Jeffrey Herlings on the big swing of points, then now having the red plate on his Honda at his "home" race in Lommel this weekend.

"I went from like, -68 or something to be +49...it's pretty crazy but it doesn't mean anything. I saw with Lucas, I saw with myself in the past, multiple times I was leading by even more, margins of 140, 150 points in 2014, 2015 and I also got hurt. So, you have to stay sharp to the very end and it's only over when it's over."

"For me, there's only one thing and that's the golden plate. If you have a white one, black one, red one, it doesn't matter. It's all about the golden one. So, we keep fighting for that. We're in a very good spot. I feel really good, I'm physically fit."