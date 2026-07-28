Herlings on MXGP of Czech Republic Win, Points Lead: "For me, there's only one thing and that's the golden plate"
At the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), it was Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) taking the MXGP overall win with Guillem Farres (Triumph) leading the way in MX2.
Herlings took the overall win over Tom Vialle (Honda) and 2025 Champion Romain Febvre (Kawasaki). Lucas Coenen (KTM) was still feeling the effects from his Great Britain qualifying crash and he did not finish the Saturday qualifying race and then withdrew from the motos on Sunday morning. Now, Herlings takes over the championship standings.
In MX2, Guillem Farres (Triumph) took the overall win over Camden McLellan (Triumph) and Karlis Reisulis (Yamaha). Farres continues to lead the championship standings.
Hear from the six podium finishers below.
Here are two really good quotes from Jeffrey Herlings on the big swing of points, then now having the red plate on his Honda at his "home" race in Lommel this weekend.
MXGP of Czech Republic - MXGPJuly 26, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Tom Vialle
|3 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 5
|Kawasaki
MXGP of Czech Republic - MX2July 26, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Guillem Farres
|1 - 2
|Triumph
|2
|Camden McLellan
|2 - 4
|Triumph
|3
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
Watch the full MXGP and MX2 highlights from the motos below:
Main image courtesy of Honda/Bavo Swijgers