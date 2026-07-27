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Watch: MXGP of Czech Republic Video Highlights: Herlings Wins Again, Lucas Coenen DNS

July 27, 2026, 9:20am
Loket, Czechia MXGP of Czech RepublicFIM Motocross World Championship

Watch the video highlights from round 13 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). 

Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) took the overall win over Tom Vialle (Honda) and 2025 Champion Romain Febvre (Kawasaki). Lucas Coenen (KTM) was still feeling the effects from his Great Britain qualifying crash and he did not finish the Saturday qualifying race and then withdrew from the motos on Sunday morning. For the second straight weekend, Lucas Coenen scored zero points. In that span, Herlings has scored 17 points in qualifying and 100 points from his four moto wins (117 points total over the two weekends to Lucas Coenen's zero points). Now, Herlings takes over the championship standings.

In MX2, Guillem Farres (Triumph) took the overall win over Camden McLellan (Triumph) and Karlis Reisulis (Yamaha). Farres continues to lead the championship standings.

Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - MXGP

July 26, 2026
Loket
Loket, Czechia Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 3 - 2 Honda
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 5 Kawasaki
4 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 5 - 4 Honda
5 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 10 - 3 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - MX2

July 26, 2026
Loket
Loket, Czechia Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 1 - 2 Triumph
2 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 2 - 4 Triumph
3 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 4 - 3 Yamaha
4 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 3 - 5 Yamaha
5 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 12 - 1 Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 615
2Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 541
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 489
5Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 414
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 623
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 590
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 548
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 547
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 520
Full Standings

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

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