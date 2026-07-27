Watch the video highlights from round 13 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) took the overall win over Tom Vialle (Honda) and 2025 Champion Romain Febvre (Kawasaki). Lucas Coenen (KTM) was still feeling the effects from his Great Britain qualifying crash and he did not finish the Saturday qualifying race and then withdrew from the motos on Sunday morning. For the second straight weekend, Lucas Coenen scored zero points. In that span, Herlings has scored 17 points in qualifying and 100 points from his four moto wins (117 points total over the two weekends to Lucas Coenen's zero points). Now, Herlings takes over the championship standings.

In MX2, Guillem Farres (Triumph) took the overall win over Camden McLellan (Triumph) and Karlis Reisulis (Yamaha). Farres continues to lead the championship standings.

Overall Results