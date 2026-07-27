Watch the video highlights from the Washougal National.

In the 250 Class, Cole Davies (1-1) took the overall win over Ryder DiFrancesco (2-2) and Chance Hymas (3-3). Levi Kitchen (6-6) for fifth overall continues to lead the championship standings as Davies retakes second place from Julien Beaumer (8-5 for sixth overall on the day).

In the 450 Class, it was Hunter Lawrence (2-1) taking the win over Jett Lawrence (1-3) and Haiden Deegan (4-2). Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings! Watch the highlights below.

Video Highlights