Another tough weekend for the Coenen brothers at the MXGP of Czech Republic. Lucas Coenen pulled out midway through the qualifying race on Saturday while dealing with the leg injury that impacted him one week ago in Great Britain and forced him to pull out of both motos last Sunday. Unfortunately, the 13th round of the 19-round championship would look similar for Lucas Coenen: no points all weekend long.

After his main competitor in the championship, Jeffrey Herlings won the qualifying moto at the MXGP of Czech Republic, Lucas Coenen only led Herlings by one point in the championship standings.

Then, on Sunday morning, Lucas Coenen made the decision to withdraw from the motos. Herlings ended up winning both motos, which means Herlings left with the championship lead, as his 615 points sits 49 points up on Lucas Coenen's 566 points. That is two straight qualifying races and four straight motos with zero points. In that span, Herlings has scored 17 points in qualifying and 100 points from his four moto wins (117 points total over the two weekends).

The championship now heads to Belgium for this weekend's MXGP of Flanders at Lommel. We will provide updates on Lucas Coenen's status for this weekend once more information becomes available.

Here is what the post-race KTM press release said on Lucas Coenen: