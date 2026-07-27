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Lucas Coenen on DNS in Czech Republic: “Not much to say. I did what I could to be ready for Loket: physio, massage…but I was in pain all day”

July 27, 2026, 8:30am
Lucas Coenen on DNS in Czech Republic: “Not much to say. I did what I could to be ready for Loket: physio, massage…but I was in pain all day”
Loket, Czechia MXGP of Czech RepublicFIM Motocross World Championship

Another tough weekend for the Coenen brothers at the MXGP of Czech Republic. Lucas Coenen pulled out midway through the qualifying race on Saturday while dealing with the leg injury that impacted him one week ago in Great Britain and forced him to pull out of both motos last Sunday. Unfortunately, the 13th round of the 19-round championship would look similar for Lucas Coenen: no points all weekend long.

After his main competitor in the championship, Jeffrey Herlings won the qualifying moto at the MXGP of Czech Republic, Lucas Coenen only led Herlings by one point in the championship standings.

Then, on Sunday morning, Lucas Coenen made the decision to withdraw from the motos. Herlings ended up winning both motos, which means Herlings left with the championship lead, as his 615 points sits 49 points up on Lucas Coenen's 566 points. That is two straight qualifying races and four straight motos with zero points. In that span, Herlings has scored 17 points in qualifying and 100 points from his four moto wins (117 points total over the two weekends).

The championship now heads to Belgium for this weekend's MXGP of Flanders at Lommel. We will provide updates on Lucas Coenen's status for this weekend once more information becomes available. 

Here is what the post-race KTM press release said on Lucas Coenen:

Lucas Coenen made the tough decision to withdraw from the Grand Prix on Sunday morning. The Belgian had attempted the MXGP Qualification Heat exactly one week after the crash in England that saw the championship contender sustain hematomas around his left hip which caused compression of the sciatic nerve. Despite treatment and attention through the week, Coenen could not race in Loket. He’ll now pursue more recovery options to improve his condition.

Lucas Coenen tried to go through the pain barrier with a compressed sciatic nerve in his left hip but the Belgian pulled out of Saturday’s Qualification Heat and did not compete on Sunday. The 19-year-old will assess his condition in the run-up to his home Grand Prix this week 

Lucas Coenen, DNS:
“Not much to say. I did what I could to be ready for Loket: physio, massage…but I was in pain all day. It’s tough to take. I can only hope I will feel a bit better with each day, and we can think about Lommel.”

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 615
2Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 541
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 489
5Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 414
Full Standings

The post-race release also had a quote from Sacha Coenen, who finished 7-7 for seventh overall and sits second in the MX2 Championship to Triumph's Gulliem Farres.

Sacha Coenen, 7th and 7th for 7th overall in MX2:

A difficult weekend. My riding was not bad on Saturday and I tried my best but I was not feeling good; very sore. I started well in the Heat race and ran at the front but then I was not where I needed to be. Still, ten days post-surgery it was not too bad. I just did two solid motos today…but I was missing some energy and was just trying to survive. I’m really looking forward to our home GP next weekend and I’ll try to do my best.”

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 623
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 590
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 548
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 547
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 520
Full Standings

 Watch the video highlights below.

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

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