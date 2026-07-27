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Jett Lawrence Penalized at Washougal National: "Probably gave a bit of gas to get back on but, obviously, AMA didn’t like that"

July 27, 2026, 12:10pm
Jett Lawrence Penalized at Washougal National:
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

On Sunday, we got the post-race “Podcast Notes” email from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) after the completion of the eighth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The notes included several incidents reviewed that both resulted in penalties and some that did NOT result in penalties. So, first the incidents that resulted in penalties, then the non-penalized incidents. 

Reviews Resulting in Penalties

  • 450 B Qualifying 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #734 (Briggs) for jumping on red cross/light in section 20.  Resulting in loss of fast lap.
  • 450 B Qualifying 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #572 (Warda) for jumping on red cross/light in section 20.  Resulting in loss of fast lap.
  • 250 Moto 1 - Race direction reviewed rider #71 (Mumford) for off track in section 10 (no advantage gained).  Resulting in one rider license point.
  • 450 Moto 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #1 (Lawrence) for gaining an advantage while off track in section 6.  Resulting in loss of 1 position.  Moves from 2nd to 3rd in Moto 2 (2nd overall). 
  • 450 Moto 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #26 (Prado) for off track section 10 (no advantage gained).  Resulting in one rider license point.

Here is what Jett Lawrence said in the post-race press conference on the penalty, along with a clip of the incident and explanation from Mike Pelletier, the AMA director of racing:

“It was just kind of get back on the track as quick as possible. I didn’t really gain much time. And that section’s pretty fast. So, I didn’t want to come on and be going way slower and ass-packed, you know. Probably gave a bit of gas to get back on but, obviously, AMA didn’t like that. So, it is what it is. Two points less, sucks, but we’ll take it. I just gotta try and make up 12 points now which sucks. But we’re just going to try and win everything here going out, [Laughs] so we’ll see how it goes.”

Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 367
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 355
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 298
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 269
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 252
Full Standings

Reviews Resulting in No Penalty

  • 450 A Qualifying 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #38 (Deegan) for potential off track in section 17.  No penalty assessed.
  • 250 Moto 1 - Race direction reviewed rider #34 (DiFrancesco) for potential off track in section 2. No penalty assessed.
  • 450 Moto 1 - Race direction reviewed rider #38 (Deegan) for potential off track in section 1. No penalty assessed.
  • 450 Moto 1 - Race direction reviewed rider #38 (Deegan) for potential off track in section 31. No penalty assessed.
  • 450 Moto 2 - Race direction reviewed rider #1 (Lawrence) for potential off track in section 33.  No penalty assessed.
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