Davies, DiFrancesco, Lawrences, Deegan, and More Talk Washougal
July 27, 2026, 10:40am
Check out the full post-race press conference from the Washougal National.
Riders featured include:
250 Class: Cole Davies (1-1 for the overall win), Ryder DiFrancesco (2-2 for second overall), Chance Hymas (3-3 for third overall), Levi Kitchen (6-6 for fifth overall and points leader), plus 250 winning team manager Wil Hahn (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing).
450 Class: Hunter Lawrence (2-1 for the overall win), Jett Lawrence (1-3 for second overall), and Haiden Deegan (4-2 for third overall), plus 450 winning team manager Lars Lindstrom (Honda HRC Progressive).
Motocross
Washougal - 250July 25, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|3 - 3
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Motocross
Washougal - 450July 25, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 3
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F