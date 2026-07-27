Check out the full post-race press conference from the Washougal National.

Riders featured include:

250 Class: Cole Davies (1-1 for the overall win), Ryder DiFrancesco (2-2 for second overall), Chance Hymas (3-3 for third overall), Levi Kitchen (6-6 for fifth overall and points leader), plus 250 winning team manager Wil Hahn (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing).

450 Class: Hunter Lawrence (2-1 for the overall win), Jett Lawrence (1-3 for second overall), and Haiden Deegan (4-2 for third overall), plus 450 winning team manager Lars Lindstrom (Honda HRC Progressive).