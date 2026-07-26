Jason Weigandt Sophie Phelps and Aaron Hansel are joined by Adam "Seven Deuce Deuce" Enticknap to get twisted on the Washougal National.

Video: Tom Journet

Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.