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Live Written Updates and Results from the Washougal National

Live Written Updates and Results from the Washougal National

July 25, 2026, 11:30am
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Washougal National in Washougal, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

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Morning Report

We’re here for another weekend of Pro Motocross and things couldn’t be more interesting just before the Washougal national. In the 250 Class Cole Davies now finds himself in third place, 25 points back of points leader Levi Kitchen, after a disastrous round last week at Spring Creek. We spoke with Kitchen yesterday, and he’s not ready to go into management mode with this championship.

“There's too much racing left for that,” Kitchen said. “I'm just going to keep trying to execute the best I can. And if I'm feeling it, I'm going to send it for sure. You know, I want to get to the front and that's what I've been doing.”

Levi Kitchen leads the championship at his home race.
Levi Kitchen leads the championship at his home race. Align Media

Julien Beaumer is fresh off his first overall win, and Chance Hymas broke through to win the second moto last week, his first of the season. Pierce Brown is also making his return after getting injured during supercross. The stage is set for a wild day in the 250 Class!

In 450 action things are just as exciting. Hunter Lawrence holds his biggest lead of the season, 10 points, over his brother, Jett Lawrence, and whatever happens today could prove to be pivotal for the championship. When we talked to Hunter yesterday he said the points lead isn’t something he’s paying attention to right now.

“We've still got four races to go so a lot of racing, just got to keep my head down, keep focusing,” Hunter said. “I've done that all year. Just focused race by race. I'm not worried about the future. I'm just worried about what's happening in front of me and what I can control and, and do that.

Hunter Lawrence leads Jett Lawrence by 10 points coming into Washougal.
Hunter Lawrence leads Jett Lawrence by 10 points coming into Washougal. Align Media

Eli Tomac, who returned from injury last week at Spring Creek, is here too. He’s traditionally been very, very good at this track, but the best he could muster last week at Spring  Creek was 11th (via 13-10 finishes). Will the combination of having a race under his belt and Washougal being one of his better tracks help propel him closer to the front? When we asked Tomac about it yesterday he didn’t want to put a number on it, simply stating that he is only looking for improvement.

“I don't even want to put a position on a goal,” Tomac said. “Just be better, have more intensity, and and finish better than I was the week before.”

Tomac is looking for improvement this weekend after going 13-10 for eleventh last week in his first race back since getting hurt at Pala.
Tomac is looking for improvement this weekend after going 13-10 for eleventh last week in his first race back since getting hurt at Pala. Align Media

And speaking of riders who are very good here, Haiden Deegan has been spectacular here, having won two of the three times he’s raced here. Those results were in the 250 Class, of course, so we’ll see if it translates to the 450 later today.

On top of all that, the weather couldn’t be better today. It’s chilly this morning, it’s a little overcast, and highs are expected to top out in the mid-70s. The mild temperatures should allow riders to go harder deep into the motos, which should make for some excellent racing. The track conditions will likely be different too, with the track retaining more moisture than usual. Buckle up, we’re in for a wild ride today!

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