Live Written Updates and Results from the Washougal National

Julien Beaumer is fresh off his first overall win, and Chance Hymas broke through to win the second moto last week, his first of the season. Pierce Brown is also making his return after getting injured during supercross. The stage is set for a wild day in the 250 Class!

In 450 action things are just as exciting. Hunter Lawrence holds his biggest lead of the season, 10 points, over his brother, Jett Lawrence, and whatever happens today could prove to be pivotal for the championship. When we talked to Hunter yesterday he said the points lead isn’t something he’s paying attention to right now.

“We've still got four races to go so a lot of racing, just got to keep my head down, keep focusing,” Hunter said. “I've done that all year. Just focused race by race. I'm not worried about the future. I'm just worried about what's happening in front of me and what I can control and, and do that.