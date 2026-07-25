Uncommon Occurrence
Crashing isn’t something you see often when it comes to Jett Lawrence, but this season it’s happened multiple times. It happened again at Spring Creek when he was leading, which resulted in going from first to third overall. Jett now trails his brother by ten points heading into Washougal. That’s a small margin, but when you’re competing against someone as rock solid as Hunter has been this year, crashing isn’t something you can afford to keep doing. What will the points look like after Washougal? -Aaron Hansel
Strong Point
Haiden Deegan is very, very good at Washougal. He won the first two times he raced there, and the third time (last year) he took second. He’s never raced there on a 450 so we don’t know if he’ll have quite the same touch, but in a season in which he’s been doing everything possible to try to beat the Lawrence brothers, he’s got to be excited to be coming to a track where he’s been so strong in the past. -Hansel
- Motocross
WashougalLive Now
Rebuilding
Another rider who’s really good at Washougal is Eli Tomac, who made his return to racing at Spring Creek after injuring his neck at the season opener. Tomac didn’t exactly set the world on fire last week, he went 9-12 for eleventh overall, but lining up at Spring Creek was likely more about inching back into things than it was about being competitive. Now that he’s got a feel for the current pace, will he be more competitive at one of his strongest tracks? -Hansel
Season High
We’ve seen podiums and wins in Pro Motocross from Justin Barcia in the past, so a fifth overall at Spring Creek for him isn’t really a surprising result. But let’s face it, it’s been a rough season for the TLD Red Bull Ducati rider. He’s endured multiple injuries and is also trying to develop a brand-new machine. But judging from what we saw from him at Spring Creek, he’s on the upswing. Can he keep it going at Washougal? -Hansel
Favorable Weather
Although it can be hot sometimes, Washougal usually offers a bit of a respite from some of the blazing temperatures of the summer. And this year it’s looking like that will really be a factor, as highs are forecasted to be in the low seventies! With temperatures this nice, riders should be able to push harder and longer. Who will benefit? -Hansel
Clawing Back
What a day it was for Julien Beaumer at Spring Creek! The Red Bull KTM rider won his first moto and got his first Pro Motocross overall victory. He made good progress in the points too. Before Spring Creek, he sat third, 33 points back of Cole Davies, but now he’s in second and 24 points behind series leader Levi Kitchen. That’s still a sizable gap to overcome, but if Beaumer keeps riding like he has been he could find himself right back in the thick of the championship fight. -Hansel
The Upper Hand
Carnage and chaos were not in short supply during the opening lap of the first 250 moto last week, and Kitchen and Davies were two of the many riders who found themselves on the deck early. Kitchen was able to charge back up to eighth, but Davies DNF’d due to a hole in his fuel tank. Davies had another rough second moto and ended up sixteenth overall, while Kitchen took third overall and now leads Davies by 25 points. If he pads that lead more at Washougal, which is literally his hometown race, he’s really going to have the upper hand heading into the final three rounds. -Hansel
Upper Hand, Really?
Keeping the upper hand is going to be a hard ask for Levi Kitchen this weekend. Even though it is his home race, he has never performed well there, going 5-6-11 in the three times he has raced there. That sixth place in 2024 came right in the middle of a win streak where he went 1-6-1-1, making it seem even more unusual. Home races can be nice, but they can also come with added stress (everyone wants your attention) and added pressure. Will Levi be able to handle that pressure this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore
Personal Best
Carson Mumford has been having a pretty good season so far with three top ten finishes heading into Spring Creek. Still no one was expecting to see the number 71 running third in the second moto, moving forward and even pressuring Levi Kitchen. He just resigned with AEO Powersports, will he be able to match his best ever finish of fifth at Spring Creek, this weekend at Washougal? -Whitmore
Inching Closer
For the second time this season, RJ Hampshire finished fourth overall at Spring Creek. He did so with 3-4 moto scores, landing a moto podium in moto 1. Hampshire has consistently been in the top 10 overall ever since moving up to the 450 class. He had one overall podium in 2025 at Ironman, will he get another one this season, and will it be at Washougal? -Whitmore