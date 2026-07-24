How the Riders Get Paid (DC)

On Sunday afternoon, Kris Keefer, a longtime colleague and contributor to this magazine and website, his wife Heather, and their son Aden, released a new episode of their PulpMX podcast, "Summer School." The entertaining podcast documents their family's journey through Aden's rookie summer in Pro Motocross, where he rides for the Phoenix Honda team. He has qualified for the 40-man 250 final six times so far but has yet to earn his first national point; he'll get there soon. Still, qualifying for those six races should have landed him some purse money, but as of their podcast recording on Sunday, Aden had yet to receive any purse money from MX Sports Pro Racing. Yes, it's MX Sports Pro Racing, not the AMA, that handles both entries and purse payouts in Pro Motocross, and that's where the confusion started for the Keefer family. They assumed that the AMA disburses the money, and repeated mentions were made of other riders in the paddock who they heard had not been paid either.

As soon as the podcast went live, people started posting online and on social media, questioning why no one had been paid for Pro Motocross all season long. Then the piling on started, especially in the darker corners of the internet and message forums. That's what happens when a podcast host says, "Dear AMA, when are these guys getting paid? Sincerely, the Keefers," and, "We're seven rounds in, people. Nobody has gotten paid!" And then again, "We gotta figure this out. But yeah: Dear AMA, please pay us. Sincerely, the riders."

Of course, my phone started ringing as people started asking how a series enjoying record turnouts could not even pay the riders.

Well, MX Sports Pro Racing is paying the riders, just like always. In fact, almost every rider has been paid like usual. Turns out a few riders—including Aden Keefer—have had issues submitting paperwork that would allow them to get paid. I looked into the Keefers' situation, and it turned out the family had not filled out the W-9 form for Aden that every rider getting paid must complete. MX Sports Pro Racing did not realize Aden had not been paid because the family thought they needed to talk to the AMA, not MX Sports Pro Racing. Needless to say, they now know, and Aden was paid for the six races he qualified for earlier this week.

There were a few other riders who we were told had somehow not been paid, so we called each one of them or their team managers. In the case of Bubba Pauli's ISRT Kawasaki team, Vince Friese had at first entered the wrong routing number, and Norway's Cornelius Tondel (now with Monster Energy Kawasaki) had not provided MX Sports Pro Racing with a U.S. bank for direct deposit. Both situations have now been rectified, according to Pauli himself.

Beta teammates Mitchell Oldenburg and Benny Bloss were also said to have not been paid, but when I spoke to Mitchell, he said it had been sorted a while back. When MX Sports Pro Racing's Kelly Kirby called Benny, he did not know what she was talking about.

Finally, Gavin Towers was mentioned in the podcast. Kelly told me that there was no sign of a problem, and he had not said or sent anything otherwise. I called him anyway and left a message but did not hear back yet.

MX Sports Pro Racing has been paying by direct deposit for more than a dozen years—80 riders per race, every two weeks during the season (though with Monster Energy Supercross now paying every week, that's something we will likely change next year). We've seen problems arise due to inaccurate routing numbers, foreign banks, lack of complete paperwork, etc. We always get to the bottom of any issue and get the riders/teams paid ASAP and will continue to do so moving forward. In the meantime, if any participant out there other than the ones listed here is having any sort of issue, please let Kelly know: Kelly@mxsports.com.

One other takeaway is this: We should probably add a segment to the curriculum of the SMX Next Combines on filling out paperwork and how to get prize money when you turn pro, because apparently, it wasn't discussed in Summer School.