"Millville was good for me," said Daxton Bennick after last weekend’s race, where he took seventh overall. "I struggled pretty badly in practice, and mentally, I was doubting myself a little bit. But I put that all behind me, went out and rode my best. I got a good start in Moto 1 and hung in there for fifth, which I was happy with. And then in the second moto, I had a big bobble on Lap 1, which cost me a lot of time, and then didn't really find my flow until around halfway. Finishing with 5-10 results on the day, I can't be too mad at it – it's a big improvement and if we can keep building from here, I'll be happy."
Those results had been a long time coming for Bennick, who started the year with a solid seventh in the first moto of the season at Pala, then crashed out while running fourth in the second moto. More crashes at Hangtown led him to miss High Point and RedBud, and from there the comeback has been tough. Plus, Dax was feeling the pressure of the “supercross only” label since he’s compiled a few podiums indoors, but hasn’t been able to show much in motocross.
Millville was a cross roads, and he was just 17th fastest in practice. Sophie Phelps went over to talk to Bennick after practice to check on his progress…his best day was coming soon, and in this interview you’ll see the process for how he got himself back into the mix.
Racer X: Today in qualifying your 17th we're here at Millville. How did you feel, first and foremost?
Daxton Bennick: Not the greatest. Just kind of been battling some awkward feelings a bit on the bike. I feel like we were getting closer. It's been a tough, tough go getting back getting my feet back under me from the crash at Pala. But we're here, and yeah, I think we'll just put that behind us and go into the into moto one. Just ready to get a good start.
Can you tell us a little bit about that crash at Pala and how that's affected you?
Yeah, I crashed second moto running fourth and just really haven't been able to get my feet back under me. I came into round one feeling really good. Obviously I feel like I'm maybe thought of as a supercross-only kind of guy for right now, which I get it. But I do ride outdoors very well and I just want to go prove that. And yeah, we worked hard pre-season and I came into round one really good. So just if I could get back to that point, I would be really happy with that in and off the season.
I was told that you're feeling frustrated. You would say that this is probably leading to a lot of that frustration that you're feeling.
Yeah. For sure. Obviously the crash, and then I tried to race the next weekend and had that big get off in the first turn at Hangtown. So it's been a couple of those kind of stacking on top of each other, just some some crashes, which isn't really like me. I'm normally on two wheels, so I feel like I've been on the ground more and yeah, we just want to want to stay up.
Certainly I understand that. And as an amateur, you were really fast outdoors because most of amateur racing is outdoors. So kind of along with what you're saying that you're not just a supercross guy, do you feel like it's maybe just these crashes have been affecting you a lot, or is it more is there more behind the scenes that we're not seeing?
Yeah, I think it's obviously the crashes and then also the starts, right? Like everyone knows, it's stacked right now. So if I get a good start it could really change my weekend or how the races have been going for me. If I could just come out in the top five, top ten. So, we'll put all of our focus on that and see if we can get out of the first turn nice. I think I can and then it'll come pretty natural for me.
I’d assume you’re working on starts a lot during the week?
We have we worked on starts a lot this week. And obviously the week prior. I think it also comes down to where you're picking [the gate] from. So all those bikes are fast, but I know if I start like I'm capable then should be out front.
You're at Aldon's [Baker's Factory], right? Can you talk to us maybe a little bit about your schedule there?
So yeah, we ever since I've been there, we've been doing just Monday some cardio and then Tuesday, Wednesday have been our ride days and Tuesday being a bit harder. And then Wednesday obviously a bit lighter. Not super light, but just more like speed stuff and shorter stuff on Wednesday. So we're fresh on the weekend and honestly, it's been really good. Coming from Star, the programs are somewhat similar, but it's good. The tracks have been really good at Aldon's. He's left it like completely rough the last three weeks. It hasn't really been touched. So I've had those feelings I'm having here at the practice track recently. So that's a good thing I can work on. And yeah, we made a little change this week. I think it'll be good for the motos.
And these feelings that you're talking about, can you expound a little bit more on that?
Yeah, just a bit coming into the turns, my front end, I'm just unsure of what it's going to do. And obviously it's even harder in qualifying because I'm pushing, you know? So you know where you should be. And I just feel like I'm just a bit under (worried about) that right now because I am a little afraid to hit the ground, if I'm being fully honest. Because I have had a couple crashes. So yeah, I just need to get my confidence back.
You're talking about getting your confidence back. Do you ever work with maybe like mental coaches or do you have maybe like self-affirmations that you do or things to work on your mental state?
Yeah, of course. I have a little protocol myself and you know, I believe I can get out of this hole and I think I have a good understanding of how to do that. So it's a good day to do it, today.
As this is the last season of this team being together, do you have things lined up for next year?
Yes. Yeah we do. I'm sure everyone kind of knows, everyone's kind of talking about it [Bennick will move from Rockstar Husqvarna over to an expanded Red Bull KTM 250 team]. It obviously was a big deal. So whatever, a lot of speculations, but I think we're looking good though for next year.
Well that's certainly good. Excited to watch you for the rest of the season. Anything else you have to say about today at Millville?
No, I think that's it. Just like want to get my feet back under me and stay positive. That's a big thing for me right now because you know, when we qualify 17th, it's easy to be negative. So yeah, just stay positive and get out for a good start and just dig every lap.