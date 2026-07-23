Jason Weigandt talks to Liqui Moly Beta's Benny Bloss and AEO Powersports KTM's Carson Mumford after they both logged season-best days at Spring Creek. These are fun guys who are grinding out a living in the sport. But for every good day there are definitely plenty of bad ones. Ride the highs, guys!

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Fly Racing, Yamaha Throttle Jockey, and Racer X. Yoshimura has the exhaust you need for your bike. Yamaha has a full line of awesome products at YamahaMotorsports.com FlyRacing.com has all the info on the new Blueprint line of protection. Check it out. Then head to yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more. And check out ThrottleJockey.com and save 15% off until the end of July. Use the code: TJ1776 and save on their awesome line of retro stickers, graphics and seat covers!