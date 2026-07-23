Watch: 2016 Washougal Moto 2, James Stewart's Last Race, Tomac and Roczen Battle Again

This is it, the final gate drop of James Stewart's career, the second 450 Moto from Washougal in 2016. Stew pulls off around the 12-minute mark, but you can also find the first moto, which is his final finish, on this channel. Up ahead enjoy another Roczen versus Tomac battle for the win. It's Washougal 2016!

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