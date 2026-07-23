Updates on Fineis, Haarup, Brown, Gordon, and More For Washougal National

Mikkel Haarup – Nose | In

Haarup went down at Spring Creek and broke his nose. He’s in for Washougal.

Aaron Plessinger – Tailbone | TBD

Plessinger went down at RedBud and is recovering from a tailbone injury. He hasn’t raced since, and it seems unlikely he’d line up for Washougal, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for the weekend.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. There’s a chance he returns for the final three rounds.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton tore his ACL on media day at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the year.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | TBD

Stewart tweaked his knee at Pala and hasn’t raced since. He’s back riding, but at time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Washougal.

250 Class

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | In

Brown will return to racing at Washougal after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham.

Deacon Denno – Collarbone | Out

Denno broke his collarbone at Southwick. He’s out for Washougal.

Caden Dudney - Banged Up | In

The Yamaha Star Racing rider was one of many riders involved in the first turn pileup at Spring Creek, but he announced on his Instagram that he will race Washougal.