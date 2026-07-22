Stark Future Unveils the VARG MX and EX Factory Editions
Stark Future today unveils the Stark VARG MX and EX Factory Editions, two strictly limited motorcycles shaped by years of testing, development, and competition at the highest level of off-road racing.
The VARG already delivers championship-winning performance. The Factory Editions build on that platform with race-developed suspension, reduced weight, greater control, and the components selected by Stark Future Racing Director Sébastien Tortelli.
At the center of both limited editions is a complete KYB Factory A-Kit suspension package, supported by titanium components, Dynamic Traction Control, a high-grip seat, and a series of detail refinements designed around one objective: giving riders more confidence to unlock more of the VARG's existing performance.
The Factory Editions will be produced in a single global production run, limited to 200 VARG MX Factory Editions and 300 VARG EX Factory Editions worldwide.
RACE DEVELOPED. FACTORY EQUIPPED.
The VARG has never stopped evolving.
Every test, every race, and every lesson learned from Racing has gone back into the VARG. From FIM World Supercross and Arenacross to FIM SuperEnduro, EnduroGP, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, and Erzbergrodeo, competition has supported Stark Future to refine how the VARG delivers its performance.
The Hero Upgrade: Full KYB Factory A-Kit Suspension
The objective has always remained the same: make the VARG faster, easier to ride, and give the rider more confidence.
The VARG MX and EX Factory Editions are the result of that work. They are not cosmetic packages. Every component has been selected to improve grip, precision, control, or the rider's ability to use more of the motorcycle's performance.
Suspension is the most significant upgrade on both Factory Editions.
For the first time in the industry, a manufacturer is offering a complete KYB Factory A-Kit suspension package on a production motorcycle. The Stark VARG MX and EX Factory Editions come equipped with the full Kashima-coated KYB Factory A-Kit, bringing factory race suspension directly from the paddock to the showroom.
The result is more grip, greater precision, and improved control across changing terrain. The motorcycles remain more composed under braking, track the ground more accurately, and give riders the confidence to carry speed, accelerate earlier, and ride harder with less effort.
Key suspension features include:
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|KYB Factory Kit 48 mm closed-cartridge, air-oil separated coil-spring fork.
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|Hard-anodized internals and DLC-coated inner tubes to reduce friction.
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|Mid-speed valve for a broad range of adjustment.
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|Custom spring collar for improved front-wheel control and greater comfort on landings.
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|Triple-adjustable KYB rear shock with Kashima-coated body and DLC-coated piston rod.
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|X-Trig preload adjuster for faster and more precise sag setup.
The MX Factory Edition offers 310 mm of front travel, while the EX Factory Edition uses an enduro-specific setup with 300 mm of front travel. Both motorcycles provide 303 mm of rear travel.
Factory-Level Components. Less Weight. More Control.
Every supporting component has been selected to help the rider exploit the suspension and the performance already available from the VARG platform.
The Factory Editions feature:
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|Exclusive CNC-machined triple clamps, individually numbered from 1 to 500.
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|3D-printed titanium footpegs, saving approximately 140 g.
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|Titanium bolt kit, saving approximately 900 g.
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|High-grip seat.
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|Hand-operated rear brake, subject to regional homologation requirements.
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|80 hp ALPHA drivetrain.
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|Dynamic Traction Control integrated into the ride modes.
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|CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps with conical handlebar mounts.
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|Improved Bio PA6 radiator fan holder.
Together, the titanium components reduce weight by more than 1 kg. The lower mass contributes to quicker direction changes, greater agility, and a more responsive connection between the rider and the motorcycle.
Dynamic Traction Control allows riders to fine-tune rear-wheel grip for different terrain, conditions, and riding styles. It helps riders find traction more consistently, accelerate earlier, and maintain control when grip becomes unpredictable.
VARG MX Factory Edition
The VARG MX Factory Edition is designed for riders looking for the closest production interpretation of Stark Future's race-developed motocross setup.
Finished in exclusive Stark Red Factory Edition graphics, it combines the latest 7.2 kWh VARG platform with the full KYB Factory A-Kit, lightweight titanium components, and Dunlop MX34 tires.
The suspension, reduced weight, and increased rider contact work together to provide greater precision entering corners, improved stability through braking bumps, and more confidence when getting back on the power.
It is not about adding more power. It is about giving the rider more confidence to use the performance already there.
VARG EX Factory Edition
The VARG EX Factory Edition applies the same philosophy to enduro.
Finished in exclusive Forest Grey Factory Edition graphics, it combines the 80 hp VARG EX platform with the full KYB Factory A-Kit, enduro-specific suspension settings, Dunlop Geomax EN91 tires, front and rear disc protection, and hand protectors.
It is built to remain composed across technical singletrack, hard enduro terrain, high-speed stages, and long days on the motorcycle.
The EX Factory Edition also retains full road homologation, combining race-developed performance with the versatility required for road-legal enduro riding.
Sébastien Tortelli, Racing Director at Stark Future, said: "Racing and developing championship-winning motorcycles has been my life's work. Since joining Stark, we have continued to improve the VARG through testing and competition at the highest level. Every race has taught us something, and everything we have learned has gone back into the motorcycle. The VARG already has the performance. With the Factory Editions, the focus was to give riders more grip, more precision, and more confidence to unlock more of that performance. These are built exactly how I would build my own."
Strictly Limited Global Production
The VARG MX and EX Factory Editions will each be produced once, in a single global production run.
PRICING, AND AVAILABILITY
|VARG MX Factory Edition: 200 units worldwide.
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|VARG EX Factory Edition: 300 units worldwide.
Pricing, and Availability
VARG MX Factory Edition pricing: 15,990EU / 15,990USD / 13,990GBP / 23,990AUD / 20,990CAD
VARG EX Factory Edition pricing: 16,990EU / 16,990USD / 14,990GBP / 25,990AUD / 22,490CAD
Available at any Stark Premium Dealerships or on StarkFuture.com.