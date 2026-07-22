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Kawasaki Confirms They Will Part Ways with Romain Febvre After 2026 MXGP Season Completes

July 22, 2026, 10:45am
Kawasaki Confirms They Will Part Ways with Romain Febvre After 2026 MXGP Season Completes
Swindon, United Kingdom MXGP of Great BritainFIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from the Kawasaki Racing Team:

After seven seasons of fruitful cooperation, Romain Febvre and the Kawasaki Racing Team will end their association at the culmination of the 2026 season. With an impressive podium tally so far in 2026, Romain and the team are ready to end their collaboration on a high note following the coming rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship. 

Since he joined Kawasaki in 2020, Romain has achieved formidable results with a gold medal for winning the MXGP World Championship in 2025 and two Silver medals in 2021 and 2023.

Having won thirteen MXGP rounds and twenty eight motos, he climbed onto the podium for the fifty-fifth time in Kawasaki colours during the recent GP in Great Britain aboard the factory KX450-SR.

Kawasaki extends their sincere gratitude to the French rider for his impressive collaboration, one of the longest associations ever between the company and a rider. 

Romain Febvre: “It’s now time in a few months to part ways with Kawasaki after so many seasons in green, and, of course, a lot of memories, a lot of good results, and a lot of achievements together.

A long part of my career will stay forever with Kawasaki, we have been together during seven years, that’s a lot in a rider’s career. We reached our ultimate goal, which was the world title last year, after fighting for the title in 2021 – my first season with Kawasaki – and 2023.

I always had great people around me since I signed with Kawasaki. We developed a new bike in 2023 and just missed the title for a few points. Unfortunately in 2024 I sustained an injury but we finally got the title.

This year we fight again for podiums, of course the goal is to win again a GP against strong opponents but we are here and my motivation is always the same, to race for the best!

I want to thank everyone who worked with me since day one, the former KRT team of Thierry Chizat Suzzoni and the new KRT team with Antti Pyrhonen, and of course Japan who trusted me and always welcomed me with a positive attitude.

Next year I will open another chapter of my career, I will enter another challenge, and that’s what I need at my age to perform. But the season is not finished, and until the last race I will of course give my best”

 Antti Pyrhonen (KRT Team Manager): “It has been a great privilege to work alongside one of the most successful riders of last decade. A huge commitment from Romain, from Kawasaki and from all the KRT team, which finally culminated in the MXGP World Title.
Romain, Thank YOU for these years and for your unyielding mentality, memories and achievements which will last forever. Let’s go for it until the end – everything is possible.
Merci, Antti"

Steve Guttridge (KME Race Planning Manager): "Romain has been an inspiration inside our Kawasaki Racing Team organisation. Season after season - always putting in 100% effort into his job which ultimately was to fight for the MXGP World Championship with Kawasaki.

He achieved the ultimate glory last season for which all at Kawasaki and our loyal Team Green fans will be eternally grateful for.

We would like to sincerely wish Romain the very best for his next step in his career and know well that his full KRT focus is to wholeheartedly fight to defend the title as Champion in MXGP again with Kawasaki this season!”

The team also posted the following on Instagram:

After seven seasons of fruitful cooperation, Romain Febvre and the Kawasaki Racing Team will end their association at the culmination of the 2026 season. With an impressive podium tally so far in 2026, Romain and the team are ready to end their collaboration on a high note following the coming rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Since he joined Kawasaki in 2020, Romain has achieved formidable results with a gold medal for winning the MXGP World Championship in 2025 and two Silver medals in 2021 and 2023.

Having won thirteen MXGP rounds and twenty eight motos, he climbed onto the podium for the fifty-fifth time in Kawasaki colours during the recent GP in Great Britain aboard the factory KX450-SR.

Kawasaki extends their sincere gratitude to the French rider for his impressive collaboration, one of the longest associations ever between the company and a rider.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 555
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 494
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 452
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 392
Full Standings

 

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