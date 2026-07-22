Fans will understand. It’s not just the surgery. It’s the rehab. It’s everything. It’s like you said, the days and days of rehab where you’re making inches. You’re gaining inches. You’re not gaining feet.

Exactly. It’s tough too because every time I’ve had an injury I’ve been doing really good. I just came off my first real supercross podium, and then another good performance at San Diego, won the heat race at A2, and then nothing I could do and my shoulder pops out. Same thing at High Point last year, when I did my knee. I’m just putting good results together. I’m a top guy. I’m doing good, where I should be, and then shit happens. It’s frustrating. You have that on top of, now I’ve got to get my shoulder fixed. So you have that mentality on top of the pain mentality that you have, and you want to just be done. It sucks, man.

But honestly for me, it was like five weeks of just pain and doing therapy seven days a week. I had nothing else to do. It’s not like I can go ride or anything. My job now is to get my shoulder fixed and get it healed. Mentally it’s gnarly. The physical pain from that was tough. So I think it just hindered me a little bit more than I actually thought. I didn’t really notice it when I was practicing, but when I got in race scenarios I started flinching a bit coming into first corners. I’m like, I am not having this happen again. You can’t ride scared. You can’t race scared. Especially not in the 250 class. You can’t be mellow in this class, unfortunately. The sprinting is different now. You can’t be mellow. I feel like what I’ve been used to the last couple years has been a little more mellow compared to what it is now.

I know a lot of these guys at Honda and stuff, and you haven’t been doing what you thought you could do, but I feel like these guys have been like, ‘He’s coming back from a shoulder. It’s not easy. He’s working hard.’ All of these guys don’t seem worried. They seem like they have your back at Honda here.

Yeah, I’ve been a lot more worried than all these guys. I think everyone on this crew has been around long enough. They know what it does to an athlete. Especially they know how I am when I feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself. I have high expectations. They don’t need to add more to me. I think Honda has a reputation now of being a pretty relaxed environment. Obviously, we keep it fun around here. There’s no need for these guys to sit here and push me, like, ‘You need to be winning. If you’re not winning, it’s disappointing.’ It’s not what they’re about. The development of me being a racer for them long-term is what we’re trying to build here. We’ve hit a few bumps in the road, but just rebuilding myself now is the game plan. I feel like even coming into the year, I don’t feel like they really thought I was going to be a top guy, which is not a bad thing.