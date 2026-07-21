Watch: MXGP of Great Britain Video Highlights
July 21, 2026, 10:00am
Watch the video highlights from round 12 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).
Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) took the overall win over 2025 Champion Romain Febrve (Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha). Lucas Coenen (KTM) was banged up in a qualifying crash Saturday and did not finish either moto on Sunday, finishing 29-26 for 29th overall. However, Lucas Coenen still leads the points over Herlings.
In MX2, Guillem Farres (Triumph) took the overall win over 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM) and Camden McLellan (Triumph). Sacha Coenen (KTM) finished 10-5 for eighth overall and gave up the points lead to Farres.
Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Great Britain - MXGPJuly 19, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|3 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tim Gajser
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|4 - 4
|Honda
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|5 - 5
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP of Great Britain - MX2July 19, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Guillem Farres
|1 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Camden McLellan
|4 - 3
|Triumph
|4
|Liam Everts
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Julius Mikula
|6 - 7
|KTM
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|555
|3
|Romain Febvre
|494
|4
|Tim Gajser
|452
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|392
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|568
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|557
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|521
|4
|Camden McLellan
|501
|5
|Liam Everts
|477