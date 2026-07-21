At the 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), it was Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) taking the MXGP overall win and Guillem Farres (Triumph) taking the MX2 overall win. Lucas Coenen (KTM) still leads the championship but Herlings is just 11 points down. In MX2, Farres now takes the championship lead from Sacha Coenen as Farres leads by nine points.

Hear from the six podium finishers below: Herlings, 2025 Champion Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha), then Farres, 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM) and Camden McLellan (Triumph).