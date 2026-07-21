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Guillem Farres on MXGP of Great Britain Win, MX2 Points Lead: "I know I have the best bike out there and we are proving it"

July 21, 2026, 2:00pm
Swindon, United Kingdom MXGP of Great BritainFIM Motocross World Championship

At the 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), it was Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) taking the MXGP overall win and Guillem Farres (Triumph) taking the MX2 overall win. Lucas Coenen (KTM) still leads the championship but Herlings is just 11 points down. In MX2, Farres now takes the championship lead from Sacha Coenen as Farres leads by nine points.

Hear from the six podium finishers below: Herlings, 2025 Champion Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha), then Farres, 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM) and Camden McLellan (Triumph). 

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP

July 19, 2026
Foxhills
Swindon, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 2 - 3 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2

July 19, 2026
Foxhills
Swindon, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 1 - 1 Triumph
2 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 2 KTM
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 4 - 3 Triumph
Full Results

Watch the full MXGP and MX2 highlights from the motos below:

 

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