You can get away with a lot on a dirt bike. Worn grips? No problem. Cracked plastics? Happens. But bearings are different.

The thing about bearings is they usually don't fail all at once. Your bike just starts feeling a little off. Maybe the front end isn't as smooth as it used to be. Maybe there's a little play in the rear wheel. Maybe your bike develops that mystery noise you've been ignoring for the last few rides. Then one day you're in the garage wishing you'd dealt with it sooner.

Think about everything your bike gets put through: mud, water, pressure washers, hard landings, long motos, and weekend after weekend of riding. It's no surprise wheel bearings, linkage bearings, steering stem bearings, and swing arm bearings eventually wear out. They're some of the hardest-working parts on the entire bike.

The problem is most riders don't notice them until performance starts to suffer. By then, what could have been a quick maintenance job can turn into a bigger repair. And when it comes time to replace them, nobody likes chasing parts.

Let's say you decide to replace your wheel bearings. Simple job, right? Until you realize you need seals...

Then you discover one of the other components is worn too... Then you're waiting on another order before you can finish putting the bike back together. That's why riders have trusted All Balls Racing for years. Their kits are designed to give you the parts you need in one package, so you can spend less time searching through diagrams and waiting on another order, and more time getting your bike back together.

There's also a reason you'll find spare bearing kits of theirs sitting on shelves in a lot of garages. The riders who spend the most time riding are usually the ones who plan ahead.

Something their team does (and recommends!) is keeping common bearing kits on hand before they're needed. Not because bearings fail all the time, but because they seem to fail at the most inconvenient time. Having the parts ready when you need them means less downtime, fewer missed rides, and a lot less frustration when something finally wears out.