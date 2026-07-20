Mikkel Haarup Suffered Broken Nose in Crash at Spring Creek National
Mikkel Haarup's strong season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship took a hit on Saturday at the seventh round. The 5.11 Triumph Racing Factory Team rider had a crash in the first moto and broke his nose, ending that moto so he could seek medical attention. Then he actually lined up for the second moto but unfortunately suffered a mechanical issue and did not finish that moto either. He officially scored 40-40 for 40th overall.
Before this rough weekend in Minnesota, Haarup had finished inside the top 15 overall in the previous six races this summer, landing a season-best seventh overall twice (High Point and RedBud rounds).
Here is what Haarup said after the race via Triumph's post-race press release:
“This was not the weekend that we wanted. I'm healthy and ready for Washougal though. I had a decent lap time in qualification and lined up for 11th in moto one. I started in the top seven but got cross rutted and went down. I was hit pretty hard and ended up with a broken nose. I'll be ready for next weekend."
Haarup's teammate Jordon Smith put together another strong ride of his own, with his 14 - 7 landing him tenth overall—his fourth straight race inside the top ten overall.
Here is what Smith said in the team's recap:
"It was a pretty good day. Qualification was better than it has been all year, but I was buried in moto one and put in a good push to get to 14th. The lap times in moto one indicated that I should be around the top five. Seventh in moto two, after running sixth, also proved that. We'll keep working."