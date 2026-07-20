Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 2
News
Full Schedule

Mikkel Haarup Suffered Broken Nose in Crash at Spring Creek National

July 20, 2026, 9:30am
Mikkel Haarup Suffered Broken Nose in Crash at Spring Creek National
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Mikkel Haarup's strong season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship took a hit on Saturday at the seventh round. The 5.11 Triumph Racing Factory Team rider had a crash in the first moto and broke his nose, ending that moto so he could seek medical attention. Then he actually lined up for the second moto but unfortunately suffered a mechanical issue and did not finish that moto either. He officially scored 40-40 for 40th overall.

Before this rough weekend in Minnesota, Haarup had finished inside the top 15 overall in the previous six races this summer, landing a season-best seventh overall twice (High Point and RedBud rounds).

Here is what Haarup said after the race via Triumph's post-race press release:

“This was not the weekend that we wanted. I'm healthy and ready for Washougal though. I had a decent lap time in qualification and lined up for 11th in moto one. I started in the top seven but got cross rutted and went down. I was hit pretty hard and ended up with a broken nose. I'll be ready for next weekend."

Mikkel Haarup
Mikkel Haarup Align Media

Haarup's teammate Jordon Smith put together another strong ride of his own, with his 14 - 7 landing him tenth overall—his fourth straight race inside the top ten overall.

Here is what Smith said in the team's recap:

"It was a pretty good day. Qualification was better than it has been all year, but I was buried in moto one and put in a good push to get to 14th. The lap times in moto one indicated that I should be around the top five. Seventh in moto two, after running sixth, also proved that. We'll keep working."

Jordon Smith
Jordon Smith Align Media
Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted