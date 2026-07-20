Once again, the red plate in this 450 Pro Motocross Championship battle has changed hands. Though it has stayed in the same truck, Honda HRC Progressive, and the same family. As Hunter Lawrence, who came into Spring Creek one point behind Jett, beat Jett straight-up in moto one, and was able to capitalize on another uncharacteristic like mistake by Jett in moto two to reclaim the points lead. Hunter spoke about his day, including the fact that he had no idea he had won the second moto until he pulled off under the tents and Jett wasn’t there.

“It was a good day," Hunter said at the post-race press conference. "First moto was good I was really happy with that, my riding was really good. The second moto was interesting. We got off to a good a start, I was really happy with my starts today. Jettson had a really good flow and good pace this second moto and he got me and I was trying to hang on and do the same lines and I just wasn’t able to really make it click like the first one. Which is interesting because you think it's the same day you should be able to make it click whenever you want, right? But sometimes it just comes a little easier than others. I actually didn’t know that he crashed, I was like, ‘Damn, he’s on one.’ Like he was up there inching away and then all of a sudden, I couldn’t see him like, ‘Damn.’ My lap wasn’t great that lap, I had some lappers and I was like, ‘Far out, he’s on another level this moto.’ It wasn’t until I got back to the tent that, I had no idea he had crashed.”

In the first moto, Hunter rode maybe the best fans have ever seen, and at the end he won by over 16 seconds over Jett. Everyone expected much of the same from him in the second moto, especially when he got out to the early lead. But Jett was able to pass Hunter and put some time on him before going down.