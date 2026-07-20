Five-time world motocross champion Jeffrey Herlings has taken his 118th Grand Prix victory via a 1-1 performance in the U.K. He has closed the points gap in the championship to just 11 points, of course with help from Lucas Coenen getting injured yesterday in the MXGP qualification race and not being able to finish either moto.

Herlings has lost so many titles of his own due to injuries in the past. So even though this race benefitted him, he felt for the young Belgian and wished him well in the press conference. Still, as he said on the podium, it’s part of racing and the HRC man will still go to Loket this upcoming weekend with some confidence in taking the red plate.

MXlarge: Congratulations, 1-1 on paper sounds easy, but I guess it was anything but and in doing so, you have reduced the points gap to 11 points. Can you explain it for me?

Jeffrey Herlings: First of all, I feel really sorry for Lucas. I have had bad luck with my DNFs. I would prefer he had a broken bike rather than issues with his health. I am really gutted for him, as a sportsman and somebody who has been doing this for a long, long time and I have lost a lot of championships due to injuries. It is never nice to see anyone get hurt and my prayers go out to him. I hope next weekend he is fit again and we can have some battles again.

How did you feel your races went?

It was good yesterday (in qualifying). Obviously, I had a crash and came from last to fourth. I felt really strong and I actually thought I rode better yesterday than today. Today, I led every single lap. Really lucky, I had two holeshots and I had pressure in both motos. I managed to hold them off. The second moto was sketchy, and the sun was low, then at some point, Pauls Jonass had a crash, then a yellow flag and then a green one, so I didn’t know if you could jump or not jump. I was leading and didn’t want to make any mistakes, so I decided not to jump. They (Gajser and Febvre) came close, but I didn’t want to do any risks, or get points deducted or anything like that. I did all I could this weekend and felt like I did a really good job.

The team has done a good job, also, and I want to give it to Giacamo and the whole team and Patronas and everyone involved. We race on Sunday, but we win races on Monday. We will put our head down and come to Loket in five days. I have had good memories there and bad memories. Hopefully we go for a good one this time.