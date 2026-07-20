Check out the full post-race press conference from the Spring Creek National.

Riders featured include:

250 Class: Julien Beaumer (KTM), Chance Hymas (Honda), Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki), and Cole Davies (Yamaha), plus 250 winning team manager Ian Harrison (Red Bull KTM).

450 Class: Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), Jett Lawrence, and plus 450 winning team manager Lars Lindstrom (Honda HRC Progressive).