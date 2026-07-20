Chase Sexton: “I respect the criticism...that means people hold you to a higher standard”

Although he is out with injury, Chase Sexton was at the Spring Creek National over the weekend. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider joined Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas in the broadcast booth during the Race Day Live morning qualifying session and talked about his season and his injury recovery after his brutal crash on the Friday ahead of the Thunder Valley National.

Weigandt and Jason Thomas also interviewed Sexton as a part of the SMX Insider show. Check out this short segment from that interview where Sexton talks about his recovery process and the criticism he is getting after a lackluster 2026 season.

Sexton also says he is aiming to get back to riding in October and will likely not race again until 2027.

Tune back in on Thursday when we will post the full interview.