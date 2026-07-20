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450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
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  1. Julien Beaumer
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Sat Jul 25
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Watch: Best Quotes from Spring Creek National Post-Race Press Conference in 15 Minutes

July 20, 2026, 10:50am
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Watch the best of the 2026 Spring Creek National post-race interviews in just 15 minutes!

The 250 Class proved to be anyone’s game yet again, with a new moto AND overall winner Julien Beaumer now in the mix, as well as Chance Hymas getting his first moto win in the second moto. With Cole Davies struggling, we will now see the championship leading red plates back on Levi Kitchen's Kawasaki as he rolls into his hometown race of Washougal next week on top the points standings.

In the 450 Class, the Lawrence brothers battled back and forth all day in the overall results, but it was Haiden Deegan who split the brothers by landing second overall. Hunter took the overall win after Jett had a crash late in the second moto, flipping the results and podium completely. Deegan charged back from a crash in the first turn of the first moto to go from dead last to finish fourth in the moto, in what was easily his best 450 moto to date. 

Hear from all six podium finishers, plus winning team managers Ian Harrison and Lars Lindstrom.

Video/Edit: Rob Filebark

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