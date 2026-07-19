Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Spring Creek National
July 19, 2026, 11:30am
Watch the video highlights from the Spring Creek National.
In the 250 Class, Julien Beaumer (1-4) earned the first overall Pro Motocross win of his career as Chance Hymas (9-1) and Levi Kitchen (8-2) rounded out the overall podium. After Cole Davies's rough day (38-13), Kitchen retakes the points lead and Beaumer takes over second with Davies now sitting third.
In the 450 Class, it was Hunter Lawrence (1-1) taking the win over Haiden Deegan (4-2) and Jett Lawrence (2-5). Hunter Lawrence now retakes the championship lead! Watch the highlights below.
Video Highlights
Results
Motocross
Spring Creek - 250July 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|1 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|9 - 1
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|8 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|3 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|11 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross
Spring Creek - 450July 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 5
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|5 - 8
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|261
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|237
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|236
|4
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|199
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|320
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|310
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|258
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|231
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|221