Watch the video highlights from the Spring Creek National.

In the 250 Class, Julien Beaumer (1-4) earned the first overall Pro Motocross win of his career as Chance Hymas (9-1) and Levi Kitchen (8-2) rounded out the overall podium. After Cole Davies's rough day (38-13), Kitchen retakes the points lead and Beaumer takes over second with Davies now sitting third.

In the 450 Class, it was Hunter Lawrence (1-1) taking the win over Haiden Deegan (4-2) and Jett Lawrence (2-5). Hunter Lawrence now retakes the championship lead! Watch the highlights below.

Video Highlights