Weege Show: Millville Pre Race with Tomac and More

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota, where Pro Motocross is set to resume....and this time with Eli Tomac! The four-time 450 Pro Motocross Champion is back, and we talk to him, plus young Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran. And more! Brought to you by the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R. See the bikes in action this weekend with Hunter and Jett Lawrence and Chance Hymas.