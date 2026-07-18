Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
MXGP of
South Africa
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
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MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
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Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Millville Pre Race with Tomac and More

July 18, 2026, 7:40am
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota, where Pro Motocross is set to resume....and this time with Eli Tomac! The four-time 450 Pro Motocross Champion is back, and we talk to him, plus young Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran. And more! Brought to you by the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R. See the bikes in action this weekend with Hunter and Jett Lawrence and Chance Hymas.

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