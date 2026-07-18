Live Written Updates and Results from the Spring Creek National

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Spring Creek national in Millville, Minnesota. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning, it's going to be another warm (85 degrees) and sunny (not to mention humid) day in Minnesota. A perfect day for some dirt bike racing.

In the 450 class, Eli Tomac is back in action this weekend and says he is shooting for a podium position after injuring his neck at round one. So far Hunter and Jett Lawrence have won every moto this year, with Haiden Deegan and Jorge Prado fighting for the final podium spot most motos. Adding Tomac to the mix will certainly make things even more exciting. Not that this series is lacking excitement, Jett and Hunter keep swapping the red plate back and forth, and Jett only has a one-point lead heading into today.

Speaking of small points leads, in the 250 class Cole Davies leads by only two points over Levi Kitchen. It's incredible to have both classes be this close, this far into the season. Julien Beaumer sits 31 points behind Kitchen in third, so not completely out of it, but not exactly close either. The biggest problem in the 250 class this summer has been inconsistency by the front runners, as they have all had their fair share of troubles. Will Davies and Kitchen be able to smooth things out for this second half? Two years ago, Spring Creek was the location of Kitchen’s first ever Pro Motocross win and he went 1-1 on the day. Will he be able to pull off a similar ride this year?

Check out these videos from press day: