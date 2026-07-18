Cole Davies Suffers Mechanical DNF in First Moto at Spring Creek National

Davies and Kitchen entered the moto first and second in the championship, respectively, and both had to get up and get to work. They started battled one another as they moved forward, going back-and-forth as they moved into points-paying positions.

Right around the halfway mark in the moto, Davies’ bike cut out and he was not able to finish the race. He was forced to push his bike off to the side of the track and then a Yamaha team member began pushing the #37 YZ250F back to the pits as Davies started to walk back with his helmet still on. It is unknown what happened to Davies' bike, but it was possibly damaged in the first turn crash. The team will hustle to get it all fixed and ready for the upcoming second moto.

By the time the checkered flag came out, Kitchen eventually made his way up to eighth place by the checkered flag. Davies unofficially scored 38th.

Julien Beaumer chased down teammates Michael Mosiman and Kayden Minear out front to win the moto as he moves by Jo Shimoda to take over third in the championship standings. How will the second moto go here shortly?

Watch the incident below.