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What Changes Were Made to Mt. Martin at Spring Creek Motocross Park? Watch Track Map Video

July 17, 2026, 3:30pm
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Video/images courtesy of Pro Motocross

What changes were made to Mt. Martin at Spring Creek Motocross Park? Watch the track map video ahead of this weekend's seventh round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. 

Instead of a sweeping right-hand turn leading all the way from the bottom of Mt. Martin to the very top, riders instead will enter the hill halfway up via a right-hand turn after the jumping section that including the Chadapult jump. Riders will hit two big jumps (the Icon Meats Chadapult and the KTM Elevator in the map below) before the right-hand turn that takes riders up Mt. Martin. 

Following the left-handed turn at the top that remains in place, riders will go down half of the hill before a left-hand turn mid-way down the hill breaks up the all-out descend into more of an S turn before the usual up and town U-turn that followed. Retired rider Alex Martin, whose family owns the track, said he made this change in order to reduce the speeds of the track and the massive hill. How will it play out this weekend?

Take a lap around Spring Creek Motocross Park in Minnesota.

2026 Spring Creek National fan map.
2026 Spring Creek National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing
Spring Creek Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

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