The result is a machine that weighs less, is more responsive, and feels more connected to the rider—whether navigating deep ruts on a motocross track, charging through technical off-road terrain, or battling for position at the highest levels of competition.

Every update was designed with a singular focus: helping riders go faster, ride longer, and perform with greater consistency. From improved power delivery and cornering precision to enhanced stability and control, the new CRF450 platform reflects Honda's commitment to continuous innovation and race-proven performance.

Whether you're chasing championships, lining up at your local motocross track, or exploring demanding off-road terrain, the all-new 2027 Honda CRF450 Performance Family is engineered to deliver a competitive edge when it matters most.

Built on racing. Proven through competition. Ready for the next generation of winners.

Check out the Honda CRF450R