The Next Evolution of Championship-Winning Performance
Championships aren't won by chance - they're earned. For decades, Honda's CRF450 platform has set the benchmark in motocross and off-road competition, collecting victories at every level of sport. For 2027, Honda introduces the most significant evolution of its premier off-road lineup in more than a decade—the all-new CRF450 Performance Family, including the 2027 CRF450R, CRF450R HRC Works Edition, and CRF450RX.
Developed in close collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) and refined through extensive feedback from factory riders and professional racers around the world, the new platform has been reengineered from the ground up. Featuring an all-new engine, a revised chassis, updated suspension, and enhanced rider ergonomics, the 2027 CRF450 lineup delivers increased performance, improved handling, and greater rider confidence in every riding environment.
The result is a machine that weighs less, is more responsive, and feels more connected to the rider—whether navigating deep ruts on a motocross track, charging through technical off-road terrain, or battling for position at the highest levels of competition.
Every update was designed with a singular focus: helping riders go faster, ride longer, and perform with greater consistency. From improved power delivery and cornering precision to enhanced stability and control, the new CRF450 platform reflects Honda's commitment to continuous innovation and race-proven performance.
Whether you're chasing championships, lining up at your local motocross track, or exploring demanding off-road terrain, the all-new 2027 Honda CRF450 Performance Family is engineered to deliver a competitive edge when it matters most.
Built on racing. Proven through competition. Ready for the next generation of winners.