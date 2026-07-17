Steve Matthes' 2027 Silly Season Update

From this week's Observations column from Steve Matthes, here's some silly season news that you may or may not know:

-Aaron Plessinger will be taking his talents to Triumph for 2027 and beyond. Good signing by both, from people I talk to, Aaron wanted a two-year deal from KTM and there was interest from KTM but not for two years and AP decided to check out. No matter how AP is doing, he’s an amazing ambassador for any brand.

-RJ Hampshire will be moving over to Ducati and from what I hear they’re doing a two-man team so either Dylan Ferrandis or Justin Barcia will be out. Seeing as how Ferrandis told us that there’s been some talks about him coming back, look for it to be DF and RJ in 2027. Tough season for Bam, who has been off the bike a ton due to injuries.

-I think Eli Tomac will be back on a SX-only deal with Red Bull KTM. He is back for Millville this weekend BTW.

-We all thought Pipes Motorsports [Twisted Tea Suzuki] would have Malcolm Stewart there with Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson (Colt Nichols is doing WSX for them so I assume he’s back also?) and he still might be as they’ve talking, I think Stewart has tried the bike (Barcia as well BTW). But Stewart’s in a good spot as there’s talks about returning to Star Yamaha as a third 450SX guy and maybe heading to Monster Energy Kawasaki as well for SX only. Whether that would mean Malcolm takes a third spot (Kawasaki hasn’t had a third premier class guy there since the '90s but, hey, you never know!) or to takes the place of Chase Sexton, that’s up in the air.

-If Sexton and Kawasaki part ways, most think he gets a spot at Star and who knows what in the hell else happens. Chase Sexton is the king of the “IDK Man” for 2026!

-If Stewart doesn’t do Pipes Suzuki, then yeah, Barcia could go there.