Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Spring Creek Motocross Park ahead of the seventh round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Featured riders include: Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, RJ Hampshire, Antonio Cairoli, Levi Kitchen, Casey Cochran, Daxton Bennick, Ryder DiFrancesco, Henry Miller, and more.

Video/edit/hosting: Tom Journet

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