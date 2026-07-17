Eli Tomac On Neck Injury: "It was scary in the beginning but thankfully, nothing got worse"
July 17, 2026, 4:45pm
Welcome back to the Spring Creek National for round seven of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship!
Have a listen to a handful of the riders that will be lining up tomorrow such as Eli Tomac, Tony Cairoli, RJ Hampshire, Drew Adams, Justin Barcia, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Daxton Bennick.
Interviews: Sarah Whitmore/Tom Journet
Video/Edit: Rob Filebark
- Motocross
Spring CreekSaturday, July 18